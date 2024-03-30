Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Adviser to the President for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Executive Director of Egypt’s Future Authority for Sustainable Development, Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghanam.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said during the meeting President El-Sisi reviewed work progress in the “Egypt’s Future” project in the New Delta, which aims to provide high-quality agricultural products at affordable prices for citizens and export the surplus.

The President was also briefed on progress in the implementation of various relevant sub-projects, notably the agricultural greenhouse project in the Lahoun area in Fayoum Governorate; the Minya and Beni Suef projects for land reclamation; the Sanabel Sono project in Aswan; the Dakhla region project in southern Egypt; and the industrial and logistics zone in the Dabaa Axis in the New Delta.

The meeting also touched on mechanisms to support these projects, including efforts to provide water for irrigation and construction of silos for storing grains and seeds. Discussions also reviewed work underway to harness modern technology in land reclamation, development of irrigation systems and agricultural mechanization.

President El-Sisi gave directives to provide the necessary requirements for the project, as part of the state's plan to expand the agricultural land area, increase agricultural production, which is a key pillar of the Egyptian economy, and achieve a significant leap to ensure the state’s ability to guarantee food security of the Egyptian people, and increase agricultural exports to boost efforts toward increasing national income.