Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Local Development, Dr. Manal Awad; Governor of South Sinai, Major General Dr. Khaled Mubarak; Adviser to the President for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Major General Ahmed Al-Azazy.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed the various aspects of the comprehensive development strategy for South Sinai, which is based on implementing a number of projects and investments in an array of sectors, including development, urban planning, tourism, and culture. The strategy aligns with the state's plans to leverage each governorate's unique characteristics and competitive advantages.

The meeting discussed progress in the implementation of priority projects in South Sinai, particularly in Sharm El Sheikh, and efforts to enhance all vital sectors in the city to bolster its global tourism standing. The meeting also touched on development projects in Taba, Nuweibaa, Abu Redis, and Al-Tur, along with updates on “The Great Transfiguration” project in Saint Catherine. This project seeks to transform the area into a global tourist destination. President El-Sisi was keen on overseeing every aspect of the project, culminating in an opening that would befittingly showcase its historical and cultural significance.

The President gave directives to continue and to intensify efforts toward enhancing the developmental and tourism performance in South Sinai, leveraging its unique features, through the exploration and implementation of new mechanisms to spur investments across all cities in the governorate. This includes in particular supporting and empowering youth and their startups and giving this matter a priority. Additionally, President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity to include in the development process of the governorate the enhancement and development of vital sectors that affect the lives of citizens, in a way that positively reflects on the level of services provided to them in various fields.