Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the European Council, Mr. António Costa.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi congratulated Mr. Costa on assuming his post as President of the European Council, confirming Egypt’s interest to further strengthen relations with the European Union and with him as President of the European Council. This comes at a time when cooperation between Egypt and the EU has gained significant momentum, with relations elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. In this regard, President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of the full implementation of all aspects of this partnership.

The call also focused on regional issues of mutual interest. President El-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s persistent efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees, and ensure humanitarian aid access to the people of the Gaza Strip. He affirmed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieve peace, stability, and development in the region. President El-Sisi also stressed the importance of the European Union’s support for Egypt in its efforts to reinforce regional stability, particularly as Egypt hosts over nine million foreign nationals as a result of the crises and conflicts in the Middle East.

President El-Sisi reiterated that Egypt serves as the foremost line of defense against illegal migration destined for Europe, noting that it sustained an approximate seven-billion-dollar loss in 2024, owing to the decline in Suez Canal revenues attributed to the security situation in Bab al-Mandab.

El-Sisi warned of the risks posed by the ongoing escalation of the conflict in the region, which could potentially evolve into a full-scale war. He emphasized the crucial role of the international community, including the EU, in applying pressure to achieve an agreement that would end the war in Gaza, solidify the ceasefire in Lebanon, and steer the region toward the path of stability. President El-Sisi also underscored Egypt’s categorical and unshakable rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or forcefully displace the Palestinian people.

President El-Sisi also asserted Egypt’s unwavering stance on the situation in Syria, particularly the need to preserve Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and the security of its people. He stressed the imperative to initiate a political process that encompasses the entire spectrum of the Syrian people.

The European official expressed deep appreciation for the pivotal role played by Egypt and President El-Sisi, describing it as a cornerstone for regional stability. He affirmed the European Union’s commitment to sustained and in-depth consultations with Egypt and to providing support for Egypt’s relentless efforts to safeguard regional stability during this critical juncture.