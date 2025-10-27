Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credentials of twenty-three ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The new ambassadors are as follows:
- H.E. Ms. Rita Herencsár, Ambassador of Hungary
- H.E. Mr. Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan
- H.E. Mr. Aamir Shouket, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- H.E. Mr. Maquento Sebastião Lopes, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola
- H.E. Mr. Mounir Cissé, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea
- H.E. Ms. Louise Searle, Ambassador of New Zealand
- H.E. Mr. Michał Murkociński, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland
- H.E. Mr. Suresh K. Reddy, Ambassador of the Republic of India
- H.E. Mr. Lars Bo Møller, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark
- H.E. Ms. Luz Elena Martínez Cossab, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia
- H.E. Mr. Evgueni Sobolevski, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus
- H.E. Mr. Mark Bryson-Richardson, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- H.E. Mr. Erik B. Husem, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway
- H.E. Mr. Nguyen Huy Dung, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
- H.E. Mr. Aidan O'Hara, Ambassador of Republic of Ireland
- H.E. Mr. Nikoloz Apkhazava, Ambassador of Republic of Georgia
- H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates
- H.E. Mr. Sergio Román Carranza Förster, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain
- H.E. Mr. Agostino Palese, Ambassador of the Italian Republic
- H.E. Mr. Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia
- H.E. Mr. Christian Müller, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (resident in Luxembourg)
- H.E. Ms. Tatiana Daniela García Silva, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua (resident in Turkey)
- H.E. Ms. Daniela Rotondaro, Ambassador of the Republic of San Marino (resident in Rome)
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi greeted the new ambassadors accredited to Egypt, expressing Egypt’s pride in its distinguished relations with their respective countries and its firm commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields. The President also extended his sincere wishes for their success in carrying out their diplomatic duties in Cairo, affirming Egypt’s readiness to provide all necessary support and assistance to help deepen the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and coordination between the two sides.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.