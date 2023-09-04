Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marawan, and Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ahmed Al-Azazy.
The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting discussed the status of a number of projects of the Ministry of Justice, especially the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital which will include a central complex for courts, a studies center, and other service facilities.
The President directed that the City of Justice be integrated with the current efforts that are made in order to comprehensively develop the litigation system in the country, especially by strengthening human cadres and judicial technical competencies, and developing the technical and technological aspects of the court system throughout Egypt.