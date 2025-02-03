Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ayman Ashour; President's Adviser for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed; Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly; and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting tackled progress in construction work in educational institutions affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The meeting also reviewed the state's efforts to develop the academic and scientific aspects of universities and research institutions. In this regard, President El-Sisi was briefed on work progress in the establishment of national universities across the republic to accommodate the growing number of students in higher education institutions, in alignment with the state's policy to build and equip Egyptian universities according to international standards.

President El-Sisi was briefed on efforts exerted in the dossier of digital transformation and the automation of educational and research services, both in universities and other institutions affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The focus was on enhancing the use of technology in the educational process and utilizing digital tools to improve the delivery of educational content and student interaction.

President El-Sisi gave directives to further develop higher education infrastructure and buildings and continue the implementation of digital systems and programs to modernize and enhance higher education and all areas of scientific research. This is part of the state's strategies to improve the quality of university and post-graduate education as well as scientific research, aligning higher education and scientific research fields in Egypt with the needs of the labor market and development requirements. This will prioritize educational and research institutions specializing in scientific and applied fields and studies related to technology, artificial intelligence, digitalization, and engineering.