Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Religious Endowments, Dr. Usama Al-Azhari.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting discussed the Ministry of Religious Endowments’ action plan for the upcoming period, through four main axes. Those include: confronting all forms of religious extremism and terrorism, addressing secular extremism and the decline of moral values, in addition to promoting human development and building a civilization.

The Minister of Religious Endowments stated that the ministry aims to further enhance the process of shaping sound religious awareness so as to contribute to building the personality of the Egyptian individual. He noted that this is part of the state's comprehensive efforts to renew the religious discourse and develop its mechanisms, particularly by harnessing modern communication means to reach the largest number of recipients. Minister Al-Azhari added that these efforts also include field work through establishing direct communication with the citizens, and promoting the role of women in preaching, guidance, and explaining the moderate principles of Islam.

President El-Sisi gave directives to accord special attention to imams and preachers, and develop programs to qualify and train them in terms of dawah, science, and culture, under the guidance of leading specialists in the fields of religious sciences, humanities, social sciences, and culture. This shall be a continuous process to hone their expertise and enhance their ability to keep pace with contemporary issues in a moderate and enlightened manner, in accordance with the sound and pure Islamic religion.

The Minister of Religious Endowments reviewed the latest pertinent to the development of the revenues of the Endowments Authority, which are constantly growing, in light of the President’s continuous directives to preserve the Endowment’s assets and invest their revenues to achieve public interest.

The meeting also touched on the Ministry of Religious Endowments’ preparations for the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, scheduled to be held on August 25 and 26, entitled “The Role of Women in Building Awareness,” indicating appreciation for women and highlighting their great role in building the family, society, and nation.