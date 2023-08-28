Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Advisor to the President for Financial Affairs, Major General Mohammed Amin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Martyrs and Victims Honoring Fund, Major General El-Sayed El-Ghaly, and the Fund’s Executive Director, Major General Ahmed Al-Ashaal.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting reviewed the annual report of the Fund's activities and services for the benefit of martyrs and victims of war and terrorist operations, in coordination with the relevant state’s authorities. The meeting also discussed initiatives proposed for the next period for the benefit of the beneficiaries of the Fund.

President El-Sisi directed to continue work to enhance the Fund's services. The President also approved the inclusion of the martyrs and victims of war operations from the Ministry of Defense in the previous wars, and the martyrs and victims of terrorist operations from the Ministry of Interior, including the names of martyrs and victims in the Battle of Ismailia on 25 January 1952, to the beneficiaries of the Fund. President El-Sisi also endorsed the inclusion of civilian martyrs and those injured during the construction of the rocket wall in the war of attrition.

President El-Sisi emphasized, during the meeting, that the Egyptian people hold their sons, martyrs and victims of war or terrorist operations in high esteem, acknowledging that they had paid a dear price for the Egyptian people to live in peace, security and prosperity.