Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with King of Norway, His Majesty King Harald V, during his official visit to Norway, as part of his European tour.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that King Harald V welcomed President El-Sisi, expressing his country's appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in Africa and the Middle East. The King commended the momentum in the two countries’ bilateral relations in recent years.

President El-Sisi expressed gratitude to King Harald V for the warm reception and emphasized the significance of the visit, which is the first by an Egyptian President to Norway since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1936. President El-Sisi commended the two countries' bilateral relations and progress achieved in recent years. The President extended an invitation to King Harald V to visit Egypt and attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi and King Harald V discussed ways to forge closer bilateral relations and coordinate positions in international fora on matters of shared interest. They also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and efforts, spearheaded by Egypt, to establish calm so as to restore stability in the region.