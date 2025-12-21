Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Mr. Masrour Barzani. The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Mr. Rebwar Ahmed; and Head of the Kurdistan Region Intelligence Service, Mr. Mohsen Kamal.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi underscored Egypt’s full and unwavering support for Iraq, its unity and territorial integrity, and for its efforts to confront the numerous challenges facing the region, particularly terrorism.

The President commended the level of ongoing cooperation between the Egyptian and Iraqi security agencies, lauding the efforts of Iraq and the authorities of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to foster stability and peace in the region.

For his part, Mr. Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq’s appreciation for Egypt and President El-Sisi’s role in support of Iraq and in restoring peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq looks forward to further strengthening its cooperative relations with Egyptian institutions.

The meeting also addressed economic cooperation between Egypt and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness on deepening all aspects of the economic cooperation between the two sides, highlighting the significant capabilities of Egyptian companies, particularly in the fields of energy and infrastructure as well as the extensive expertise they possess in Egypt and abroad. The President invited the Kurdistan Regional Government to benefit from these companies’ capabilities in the implementation of projects with high quality and competitive cost.

Mr. Barzani welcomed the role of Egyptian companies in Iraq, stressing that during his visit he looks forward to working with the relevant Egyptian authorities to explore ways to forge closer cooperation and benefit from Egyptian expertise in a number of priority sectors for the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a multitude of regional issues of mutual interest. President El-Sisi outlined Egypt's vision for restoring security and stability in the region, and listened to the assessment of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in this regard.