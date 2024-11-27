Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation. Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Local Development Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty and Director of the General Intelligence Service Mr. Hassan Rashad were also present.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El- Shennawy, said the Qatari prime minister conveyed to the President the greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stressing his country's keenness to enhance and continue cooperation and coordination between the two countries. This is in addition to the importance that the Qatari government accords to strengthening bilateral relations at various levels and across the political, economic and investment fields. President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to the Emir of the State of Qatar, stressing the common interest to enhance relations between the two countries to meet the level of aspirations of the two peoples and challenges they face both regionally and internationally.

The meeting touched on the joint efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, releasing the hostages, and allowing unconditional humanitarian and relief aid to the Strip. Both sides stressed the importance of concerted efforts to support the Palestinian people and preserve their legitimate rights to establish their independent and sovereign state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, as well as ensuring the preservation of the Palestinian national interest.

The two sides also stressed the extreme importance of empowering and supporting all Lebanese state institutions, mainly the Lebanese army, to safeguard Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while looking forward to building on the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to reach comprehensive calm in the region.

The two sides stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibility in ending the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and taking serious and real steps to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people and to alleviate their suffering. The Qatari prime minister affirmed his country's appreciation for the ongoing Egyptian efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip, adding that Qatar looked forward to supporting the outcomes of the ministerial conference that Cairo will host to enhance the humanitarian response in Gaza as one of the effective steps to support the Palestinian people in the Strip.