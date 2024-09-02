Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Interior, Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Mahmoud Esmat, and Acting Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Mr. Amr Adel Hosni.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting touched on a number of issues, including the review of the government's work plan to ensure the sustainability and stability of electrical supply.

President El-Sisi gave directives to intensify efforts pertinent to ongoing projects in the field of renewable energy to add new capacities to the electrical grid, in addition to the necessity to develop the grid using the latest technologies to accommodate and transfer energy with the highest efficiency and minimal loss.

The meeting also reviewed the integrated system of policies and measures being implemented to reduce the waste of electricity consumption This includes addressing encroachments and combating electricity theft in accordance with the constitution and the law, in order to protect public funds and citizens' rights and to ensure stability and continuity of electrical supply all over the country.