Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Finance Dr. Mohamed Maait.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy stated that the meeting followed-up on the financial performance indicators of the general budget. The minister of finance outlined ongoing efforts to achieve the budget targets, mainly the continuation of maintaining financial stability, in light of the current global crisis. This is in addition to working to increase the supply of goods and services by improving the investment climate, developing the infrastructure, enhancing competitiveness and investing in human resources by increasing expenditure on health and education, as well as improving productivity to achieve higher growth rates, while continuing the intensive efforts aimed at reducing inflation.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue developing the performance and improving the efficiency of project implementation so as to improve the indicators of the general budget and reduce the overall budget deficit. This is while intensifying work in various developmental and service projects that have direct impact on citizens, as well as supporting social protection programs, as the number of beneficiaries of the Takaful and Karama program reached 22 million citizens, who make up more than 5 million families, in various governorates. This is also while taking into account that the benefits achieved from the program are not limited to providing a cash pension, but also include many important social aspects, such as reducing the illiteracy rate among the beneficiaries.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the main goal of all efforts undertaken by the state is to improve the conditions of citizens, raise their standard of living and build a state that is capable of providing a decent and dignified quality of life, in a sustainable manner, for all its citizens.