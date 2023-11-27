Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of Hungary, Katalin Novák, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held, national anthems played and guard of honor inspected.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the President of Hungary on her first visit to Egypt and lauded the historical and close strategic cooperation the two countries share across all political, economic and cultural fields. The President of Hungary expressed her appreciation for the continued development in relations, calling for further cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting touched on cooperation priorities in various economic areas, most notably in the sectors of industry, transportation, tourism, communications and information technology. Both leaders agreed to intensify efforts aimed at increasing trade between the two countries and promoting joint investments.

The meeting also focused extensively on the regional situation, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts since the outbreak of the crisis until a humanitarian truce was reached in the Gaza Strip. He underscored the vital importance of reaching a permanent ceasefire, and of providing unrestricted access to the largest amount possible of relief aid to the people in the sector to meet their essential needs and alleviate their immense humanitarian suffering. The President noted that this shall take place while ensuring that the conflict does not extend to the West Bank. President El-Sisi reiterated that stability and security in the region are deeply linked with the international recognition of the Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President Novák highly appreciated Egypt’s role in safeguarding stability and peace in the Middle East. She expressed her country’s profound appreciation for Egypt’s endeavors, whether in its diligent efforts to settle crises in the region or at the international level in the various relevant fora. The two sides agreed on the vital need to work toward de-escalation, to condemn the targeting of all civilians, to categorically reject the forced displacement, and to stress the imperative necessity to prevent the expansion of the conflict to the region.

The meeting also touched on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The two Presidents agreed on the importance of robust international action to resolve the crisis. President El-Sisi also reviewed the huge impact of the crisis on the economies of developing countries, emphasizing the need to propose political solutions that ensure the restoration of stability in the conflict zone.