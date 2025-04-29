Today at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Republic of Angola and current Chairperson of the African Union, João Lourenço.

An official reception ceremony was held, during which the guard of honor was inspected, and the national anthems were played.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two Presidents held a closed session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting, attended by the two sides’ delegations. The meeting touched on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment areas. President El-Sisi and the Angolan President outlined mechanisms to foster the work of the African Union and promote continental integration, and discussed efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the African continent.

The two Presidents witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with a press conference, in which the two Presidents reviewed the outcomes of their talks. President El-Sisi delivered a speech during a joint press conference.