Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, in Sharm El-Sheikh, on the sidelines of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel- Atty and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohammed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi lauded progress in the outstanding relations between Egypt and Italy, stressing the vital need to further strengthen bilateral ties across various fields. Those include the political, commercial, and economic spheres, in addition to boosting joint cooperation in the sectors of energy, agriculture, construction, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest. President El-Sisi and Prime Minister Meloni also discussed ways to forge closer commercial ties and facilitate engagement between the business communities and private sectors in Egypt and Italy. The Italian Prime Minister welcomed the growing collaboration between the two countries across different fields, emphasizing the need to build upon the current positive progress in bilateral relations.

The meeting also covered a number of regional issues. The Italian Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in facilitating the agreement to end the war in Gaza. She underscored Italy’s full support for all efforts aimed at achieving stability in the region. The President also affirmed the significance of the ceasefire agreement, stating that it culminates the persistent efforts exerted by Egypt, in cooperation with Qatar and the United States of America, over the past two years to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. He confirmed the agreement's importance in ending the state of war, increasing the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, securing the release of hostages and prisoners, preparing the groundwork for the rapid reconstruction of the Strip, and providing the political horizon necessary to establish an independent Palestinian State, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

During the talks, the Italian Prime Minister reiterated her country’s support for Egypt within the framework of the European Union. The two sides looked forward to the success of the Egyptian-European meeting scheduled to be held in Brussels on October 22, 2025.