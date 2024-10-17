Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on the current regional developments.

President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s position calling for the prevention of the expansion of conflict and emphasizing the necessity of stopping escalation, in order to prevent sliding into a full-scale regional war, which will have serious repercussions on the security and capabilities of all countries and peoples of the region. In this context, the President stressed the necessity of continuing and intensifying international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, stopping violations and aggression in the West Bank, and allowing access to urgent and sufficient humanitarian aid to end the exacerbating plight of civilians.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and security in the region, praising Egypt’s role in this regard on all tracks. The Iranian foreign minister also conveyed to the President the greetings and appreciation of President Masoud Pezeshkian, which was valued by the President. Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing the current path to explore prospects for further advancing relations between the two countries.