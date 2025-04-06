Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman and CEO of Alstom Group, Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry, Lieutenant-General Kamel El-Wazir.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting focused on work progress in projects implemented by the French company in various transport sectors in Egypt, alongside efforts to localize railway industries. The discussion included the latest developments regarding the construction of the Alstom industrial complex in Borg El Arab city, which will house two factories. The first for the production of electrical systems and railway components, and the second for the production of mobile units of various types, thereby contributing to meeting the needs of the local market and exporting to the Middle East and Africa.

The meeting also focused on progress of the Sixth Line of the Cairo Metro, as part of efforts toward the expansion of sustainable green mass transit systems, and the completion of the metro network to provide high-quality services to the citizens. The discussion also touched on progress in ongoing negotiations concerning the management, operation, and maintenance of the monorail project in both East and West Nile.

The President emphasized the importance of completing all the aforementioned projects according to the specified timelines, in line with the country's vision to develop the transport sector and localize the industry.