Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander in the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Special Force Commander, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad conveyed to the President the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who lauded the profound relations between the two countries. They stressed the importance of fostering closer bilateral cooperation in various fields and acknowledged President El-Sisi’s efforts in reinforcing regional security and stability.

President El-Sisi welcomed Egypt’s distinguished guests, expressing Egypt's huge appreciation for the policies and efforts of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The President underscored Egypt's keenness on furthering coordination and joint cooperation with Bahrain in all domains, reflecting the robust historical relations between the two countries and serving the interests and aspirations of the two peoples, particularly in light of the formidable challenges facing the region.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, developments in the Gaza Strip, and Egypt’s efforts in coordination with Qatar and the United States to achieve calm and a ceasefire. During the meeting, the need to expedite the unfettered entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip was confirmed, while categorically rejecting the displacement of the Palestinians. They also emphasized the crucial necessity of containing tensions in a number of countries in the region so as to preserve regional security and stability.