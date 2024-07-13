Driven by the utmost priority the State accords to maximizing its capabilities and overall strength, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, closely monitored efforts to establish the Strategic Command in the New Administrative Capital. In his directives, President El-Sisi emphasized that the Strategic Command should serve as an edifice for the great people of Egypt and a vital addition to the capabilities of the Armed Forces, ensuring the integration of planning and coordination among all its branches, while boosting its constant readiness to effectively and efficiently address challenges by harnessing state-of-art technological systems.

President El-Sisi made an inspection visit to the Strategic Command in preparation for the transfer of the Armed Forces' leadership to the new facility. The President was welcomed by the Minister of Defense and Military Production Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Megeed Saqr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Head of the Egyptian Military Academy, Lieutenant General Ashraf Zaher, and commanders of the Armed Forces.

The President affirmed that the new Strategic Command will play a pivotal role in bolstering the state's ongoing efforts to safeguard Egyptian national security across all strategic fronts, in a manner that achieves the strategic objectives of the state and contributes to securing its resources, while protecting the supreme interests of the great Egyptian people.

Additionally, President El-Sisi toured the Egyptian Military Academy, inspecting a number of its facilities, including the Academy’s headquarters for postgraduate and strategic studies, the Artillery Institute, the Infantry Institute, and the Academy’s Equestrian Club.

In this regard, the President underscored the importance the state places on developing the education and training system to ensure improving the performance and efficiency levels among learners and trainees. This is in addition to enhancing their scientific, cognitive, and practical capabilities, thus qualifying them to carry out various tasks entrusted to them in the future.