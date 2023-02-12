Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi headed to the United Arab Emirates, leading a high-level government delegation to participate in The World Government Summit. The summit is held every year since 2013 in Dubai, under the patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Councilor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President’s participation in The World Government Summit comes with Egypt being the guest of honor at this year's edition. During the various functions and dialogue sessions of the summit, President El-Sisi will be keen on presenting the most important strategies and priorities of the Government of Egypt at the economic and development levels, in light of the successive crises the world is witnessing. Egypt's participation in The World Government Summit is the largest over the past years, which confirms the depth of the outstanding and solid brotherly relations between Egypt and the UAE.

The President’s program will also include holding bilateral meetings with the notable participants in the World Government Summit, as well as senior officials from economic and financial institutions at the regional and international levels.