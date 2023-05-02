Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi gave an interview to the foreign news editor of The Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest and most prestigious newspapers, on the sidelines of the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Egypt from April 29 to May 1.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the interview touched on a number of topics, including the close Egyptian-Japanese relations and cooperation between the two countries in resolving international issues and crises, such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the current regional crises.

President El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt and Japan are committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields and commended the strong relations between the two countries and their cooperation in the field of development. The President also noted the ongoing coordination between Egypt and Japan, within the framework of Japan’s presidency of the G7, to find solutions and settlements to the current serious international crises, mainly the Russian-Ukrainian crisis in addition to the food, energy and finance crises.

The President further reiterated Egypt's position on the crises in the region, stressing that Egypt's foreign policy is based on refusing interference in the affairs of states and respecting the principle of sovereignty and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He outlined Egypt's position on developments in the Sudan, explaining Egypt's efforts to achieve and underpin a ceasefire and creating conditions conducive for peaceful dialogue and the completion of the transitional phase, to prevent the Sudanese people from exacerbating humanitarian risks resulting from the conflict.