Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. President El-Sisi extended his sincere and deepest condolences for the victims of the shooting incident in Al-Wadi Al-Kabeer area of Muscat. The President prayed to Allah the Almighty to envelope the victims of this tragic incident with his perfect mercy and wished the wounded speedy recovery. President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's condemnation of this heinous terrorist act and expressed full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman during this challenging time, within the framework of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq appreciated Egypt's supportive stance towards Oman, emphasizing the strength and depth of the historical fraternal relations binding Egypt and Oman and their respective peoples. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to further strengthening the distinguished bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

