His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq appreciated Egypt's supportive stance towards Oman, emphasizing the strength and depth of the historical fraternal relations binding Egypt and Oman and their respective peoples. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to further strengthening the distinguished bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. President El-Sisi extended his sincere and deepest condolences for the victims of the shooting incident in Al-Wadi Al-Kabeer area of Muscat. The President prayed to Allah the Almighty to envelope the victims of this tragic incident with his perfect mercy and wished the wounded speedy recovery. President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's condemnation of this heinous terrorist act and expressed full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman during this challenging time, within the framework of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.