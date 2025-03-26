Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the Ministry of Endowments' celebration of Laylat al-Qadr, which was held at the Arts and Culture City (Opera Hall) in the New Administrative Capital.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the celebration's program included a speech by the Minister of Endowments, Dr. Usama Al-Azhari, who then presented the President with a copy of the book "The Clear Truth in Responding to Those Who Manipulate Religion." This was followed by a religious supplication segment.

President El-Sisi honored the winners of the 31st International Quran Competition in the categories of memorization, recitation, interpretation, and knowledge of the reasons for revelation. The President honored those who memorized and recited the Quran for non-Arabic speakers, as well as Quran memorizers from people with special needs.

Later, the President delivered a speech. Before his departure, President El-Sisi sent a message of reassurance to the Egyptian people, reiterating his appreciation for the cohesion and resilience of the domestic front, and noting that Allah Almighty is the constant protector of Egypt.