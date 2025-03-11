Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended the 41st Cultural Symposium.
The symposium, organized by the armed forces, marked celebrations of Martyrs' and Veterans' Day. It was held under the title "Noble People”, at Al-Manara International Conference Center, in New Cairo.
The symposium was attended by senior state officials, armed forces commanders and police, as well as the families of the martyrs from the armed forces and police.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said that the symposium featured a number of segments and documentary films showcasing the heroism of the armed forces. President El-Sisi also honored a number of martyrs' families and veterans injured in combat.