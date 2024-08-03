On this occasion, the Chargé d’affaires underscored that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-Egyptian diplomatic relations. Highlights of high-level exchanges between the two countries so far this year include the visits of the Thailand-Egypt Parliamentarians Friendship Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the Office of the National Security Council of Thailand. More recently, Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of al-Azhar, visited Thailand as a guest of the Royal Thai Government and Mr. Aroon Boonchom, Sheikhul Islam of Thailand, will be visiting Egypt to attend the 9th International Fatwa Conference in Cairo. The importance of supporting Thai students studying in Egypt which exceed more than 2,800 students was raised at all levels.

On 25 July 2024, Ms. Thanavon Pamaranon, Chargé d’affaires a.i., delivered opening remarks at the 2024 International Academic Fair at the El Weili Youth Club, Cairo. The Chargé d’affaires expressed appreciation to the 69th Committee of Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage for the great preparation and encouraged Thai students to actively participate in the various activities. The said event shall provide a useful platform for students to showcase their abilities and knowledge in religion, various forms of arts, as well as practice their Arabic language and teaching skills. Food and product stores were also a good training ground for students' careers and entrepreneurship. This year, students from the Egyptian Youth Council, Malaysia, and Indonesia were invited to perform in cultural activities as well.

