H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, received H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, to discuss the executive status of the Presidential Initiative “Haya Karima” (Decent Life) and the projects of the Investment Plan for the Urban Development Sector.

The two Ministers discussed the developments in the implementation of the Investment Plan for the Urban Development sector with its various activities and fields in the water and sanitation sectors, construction and building, and real estate activities. The total estimated investments in the plan for the current fiscal year amount to about EGP 505 billion. The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of the projects of the Presidential Initiative “Haya Karima” (Decent Life), which is of great importance to the state given its contribution to developing services and infrastructure in the Egyptian countryside villages.

For her part, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat reaffirmed the government's keenness to move forward with the implementation of the “Haya Karima” (Decent Life) initiative, in light of the directives of the President of the Republic to develop human capital through the advancement of education and health services, supporting social protection programs, and improving the lives of citizens in the Egyptian countryside villages. She pointed out that the investments for the first phase of the initiative amount to about EGP 350 billion, with more than 86% of the projects listed in that phase already implemented.

In the same context, the Minister Al-Mashat noted the government's efforts to enhance the private sector's involvement in implementing the investment plan projects, by expanding partnership projects. This is in line with efforts to govern public investments and rationalize investment spending to make way for efforts to enable the private sector. She mentioned that the ceiling for investment spending for the current fiscal year amounts to EGP 1.16 trillion.

The Minister of Housing underscored that the various projects being implemented within the Presidential Initiative "Haya Karima" for the development of the Egyptian countryside are among the most important national projects currently underway across the country. These projects are being directly and periodically followed up by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, in order to provide a decent life for Egyptians.

Eng. Sherif El Sherbiny added that a number of projects are being implemented within the current fiscal year's budget concerning drinking water and sanitation projects, and construction and building, and these are planned to be completed according to their scheduled timetables, whether in new cities or inside villages, as part of the ministry's investment plan.