In continuation of implementing the directives of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to localize the prosthetics and assistive devices industry and support mine victims in Matrouh Governorate, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, visited the Prosthetics Center in Matrouh to follow up on its efforts to support the injured and mine victims in the governorate, in cooperation with the Armed Forces Center for Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation, and Rheumatology, and witnessed the delivery and maintenance of 100 prosthetic limbs for the injured people of the governorate who were affected by the mines.

During the visit, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat listened to the people of Matrouh who were affected by mines and held a dialogue about the mechanism for applying for a prosthetic limb, the manufacturing timeline, and obtaining it, reaffirming the government’s keenness to provide prosthetic devices with the highest levels and standards of efficiency, enabling the injured to reintegrate into society. She also emphasized the government’s interest in supporting development efforts in border governorates, whether through the investment plan or the presidential initiative “Decent Life.”

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation also inspected the process of manufacturing and fitting prosthetic devices at the Prosthetics Center by the center’s officials, stressing the need to adhere to the highest standards of efficiency and ensure continuous maintenance of prosthetic devices for the people of Matrouh.

Furthermore, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat emphasized the keenness to maximizing the efforts exerted by the Prosthetics Center in Matrouh, in coordination with the relevant entities, especially the Armed Forces Center for Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation, and Rheumatology, to provide all aspects of support to the people affected by mines in Matrouh Governorate, by enabling them to reintegrate into society and overcome challenges that prevent their effective participation in various aspects of life.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat added that the ministry, in cooperation with the relevant national entities and in implementation of the directives of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, is working on developing the Prosthetics Center in Matrouh in collaboration with the German side, in a way that contributes to enhancing its efficiency and strengthening its role in localizing the prosthetics industry in Egypt.

Last week, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat signed the reciprocal letters for the feasibility study grant for the National Prosthetic System Development Project, amounting to 1.52 million Chinese yuan, which aims to position Egypt as a regional hub in the Middle East and Africa for providing prosthetic limbs and assistive devices for people with disabilities, as well as acquiring manufacturing capability according to internationally approved standards.

It is worth noting that in 2007, the Executive Secretariat for Mine Clearance was established at the ministry under Ministerial Decree No. (125) to act as a national coordination and contact point among all entities concerned with mine clearance and the development of the North West Coast, whether governmental, private sector, or civil society, and to mobilize the financial resources necessary to implement its activities. Its current geographical scope of work covers the NorthWest Coast and its desert hinterland, from El-Hammam in the east to El-Salloum in the west and Siwa to the south.