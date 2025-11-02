H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Dr. Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon, to discuss avenues of joint cooperation within the activities of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee in its 10th session, co-chaired by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat affirmed the depth and distinguished nature of Egyptian-Lebanese relations, as well as the political understanding at the summit level between the leaderships of both countries. She also highlighted the directives of the political leadership to continue developing and strengthening cooperation between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Lebanon across all fields, with a particular focus on enhancing economic and trade relations between the two nations.

H.E. emphasized the interest of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in advancing cooperative relations with the Republic of Lebanon and elevating them to the level of strategic partnership. She stressed the government’s keenness to convene the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee and to ensure the regularity of its meetings, as it represents the most significant mechanism for coordinating economic policies and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Al-Mashat noted that holding the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee will open broader prospects for cooperation in light of both countries’ commitment to promoting joint development. She reaffirmed Egypt’s support for its sister nation, Lebanon, in its efforts to restore security, stability, and development. The Minister also highlighted that the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation will collaborate with the Lebanese side to enhance efforts to exchange expertise in economic and development policymaking, as well as in the fields of planning, development, and international cooperation.

H.E. further underscored the readiness of Egyptian companies—with their extensive experience and proven capabilities—to contribute to Lebanon’s reconstruction process. She pointed out that Egyptian companies have successfully participated in the implementation of major national projects, including the establishment of industrial and agricultural zones, modern urban communities, and numerous fourth-generation and smart cities.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon, affirmed his country’s keenness to expand the scope of cooperation with Egypt and to benefit from its successful development experience. He also extended an invitation to H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat to participate in the First Beirut Investment Conference, scheduled to be held this November, aimed at stimulating investment in the Lebanese economy and discussing key related issues.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of continued coordination to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the 10th session of the Committee, and to strengthen cooperation between the relevant entities in both countries—reflecting positively on the development and deepening of bilateral relations.

It is worth noting that the 9th session of the Committee witnessed the signing of four documents in the fields of tax expertise exchange, communications and information technology, investment promotion, and the import of Egyptian building materials. In this context, trade exchange between the two countries reached $1 billion in 2024, compared to $774 million in 2023—an increase of 29.3%.