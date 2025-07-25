H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Mr. Åsmund Aukrust, Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway.

The two sides reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation opportunities between the two countries and discussed a number of joint issues.

This meeting took place during her representation of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the Fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting and the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development. These meetings are being held under South Africa's G20 presidency from July 20 to 25, 2025, under the theme "Solidarity, Sustainability and Equality" in South Africa.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat lauded the Egyptian-Norwegian relations, and noted that the two countries have strengthened and deepened bilateral ties across various sectors, including renewable energy and regional stability efforts.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted that the extended partnership between the governments of Egypt and Norway has been essential in boosting the economy, developing the renewable energy sector, and creating better opportunities for the Egyptian economy.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat emphasized Egypt's commitment, with its expanding economy and attractive investment climate, to attracting new foreign partnerships and investments that can drive innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat pointed to the most prominent areas of cooperation with the Norwegian side, which include the oil, energy, gas, maritime transport, shipping, and shipbuilding sectors, in addition to fisheries and aquaculture. She noted that Egypt is keen to expand these areas of cooperation, and highlighted that the Egyptian-Norwegian partnership in promoting investments in the renewable energy sector was a central focus of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's historic visit to the Kingdom of Norway in December 2024.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat added that the shared goals and mutual respect characterizing the bilateral relations between Egypt and Norway represent a model for international cooperation that will be built upon in the coming years.

She further stated that Norway's commitment to sustainability and international cooperation aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and green transformation goals.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat pointed out that the cooperation between the two countries in green hydrogen and renewable energy, which includes several prominent projects. These include a green ammonia production project from green hydrogen, a green methanol production project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, in addition to a number of funded projects in various fields. These contribute to creating decent job opportunities for youth in cooperation with the International Labour Organization and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and promoting health and combating violence against women in Egypt in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat affirmed Egypt's keenness to involve the private sector, especially in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, maritime industries, and technology. She noted that the country provides a stable investment climate, competitive incentives, and access to key regional markets, making it an ideal gateway for Norwegian and other international companies seeking to expand into the Middle East and Africa.

She also referred to the cooperation between Egypt and Scatec, and mentioned that Egypt and Norway have historically strong economic ties, which have translated into tangible projects benefiting both economies.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat outlined that the new partnerships with Scatec enhance active cooperation between the public and private sectors and development partners, aiming to promote green transformation. She noted Scatec's contribution to the implementation of the Benban Solar Park, one of the largest solar parks in the world, and the first green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other partners.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat also pointed to the efforts of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation in continuing to support international partnerships and mobilize local and international financing to promote green transformation in Egypt and increase the number of environmentally friendly projects.

She pointed out that the cooperation portfolio with Scatec includes a number of projects under the energy sector of the "NWFE" program, including the green hydrogen project in Egypt, the green ammonia production project in Damietta, the 1 GW solar power project with battery energy storage solutions (BESS), and a 1 GW solar power plant for the aluminum complex in Naga Hammadi.

Egyptian-Dutch Relations

On another note, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat met with H.E. Ms. Pascalle Grotenhuis, Netherlands’ Vice Minister for International Development, to discuss strengthening Egyptian-Dutch relations and developments in the partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat affirmed that Egypt and the Netherlands have deep-rooted political, cultural, and economic relations spanning several decades. These relations have witnessed significant momentum and growing cooperation at various levels in recent years.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat noted that the economic cooperation between the two countries has been an important axis in bilateral relations, with the Netherlands providing over 407 million Euros in development financing to Egypt since 1975. This assistance has contributed to supporting many vital sectors, including agriculture and irrigation, health and social affairs, transport, electricity, housing, tourism, education, and local development.

She stated that the Netherlands is one of Egypt's main trading partners within the European continent, with bilateral trade amounting to approximately one billion Euros annually. Both sides aim to expand this cooperation and diversify its areas, especially given the available opportunities for economic integration between the two countries.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted the "Orange Corners" program, implemented in cooperation with the Dutch side and the private sector, to support entrepreneurs in the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt governorates. After the success of the first three-year phase, the program is now in a new cycle extending from 2024 to 2028, reflecting the shared interest of both countries in achieving inclusive economic growth and providing job opportunities for youth.

The two sides also reviewed developments in cooperation in the fields of water and climate following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Egyptian and Dutch governments in October 2024, to enhance cooperation in coastal resource management and adaptation to climate change.