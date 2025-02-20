The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, on the occasion of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt visit to Madrid on 19 February 2025 (hereinafter “the Participants”), agreed upon the following:

1. Euro-Mediterranean Relations

1.1 At a time when the Mediterranean is confronted with unprecedented challenges and ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Process, the Participants reiterate their commitment to support this region to become an area of peace, stability and shared prosperity. To that end, they commit to strengthening the regional partnership and its institutions, fostering political dialogue and cooperation in areas of common interest such as trade and investment, transport, energy, migration, agriculture and fisheries, justice, security, and the promotion of intercultural dialogue.

2. Peace process in the Middle East

2.1 Both Participants reiterate their deep concern at the existing conflicts in the Middle East and the risk they represent for the whole region and beyond. In this regard, they welcome the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and liberation of detainees. Spain commends the role of Egypt as mediator and guarantor of the cease-fire agreement.

2.2 Both Participants underscore the need for the ceasefire to become permanent, allowing for safe humanitarian aid distribution at scale and the release of the remaining hostages. Both countries commit to support the Palestinian Authority in providing basic services in Gaza and restoring security in preparation for reconstruction as the only unified Government in charge of the stabilization phase in Gaza and throughout the Palestinian territory. Spain commends the Egyptian efforts to facilitate reconciliation amongst Palestinian factions.

2.3 The Parties agreed on the right of Palestinians to remain in their land and rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians into neighbouring countries and stressed on the importance of intensifying collective efforts of the international community to alleviate the suffering in Gaza by increasing humanitarian aid and committing to the reconstruction of the Strip, without any displacement of the Palestinians out of their territory, in light of the ramifications of the war on Gaza, which resulted in one of the worst human tragedies in modern history. They called, in this regard, upon international donors to actively participate in the reconstruction conference expected to be hosted by Egypt.

2.4 Both Participants stress their commitment to UNRWA, which is essential and irreplaceable as the buttress of humanitarian action in Gaza, and the lifeline for millions of Palestine refugees in Palestine and in the broader region. Egypt acknowledges Spain’s steady support to the Agency and salutes the role of the Spanish Chair of UNRWA’s Advisory Commission to support UNRWA’s international standing and ensure its role in the stabilization phase.

2.5 Spain acknowledges the key humanitarian role played by Egypt and Egypt appreciates the Spanish support to the Egyptian health system in the context of the war, which has translated into the donation of medical material to Egyptian hospitals addressing the needs of civilians.

2.6 The Participants reiterate their condemnation of all violence against civilians, while reaffirming their commitment to the implementation of the Two-State solution, advocating for an independent, sovereign, and contiguous Palestinian State, on the basis of the 4th of June 1967 lines, living side by side with Israel in peace and security as the foundation for long-term stability in the region. Egypt praised the decision by Spain to recognize the State of Palestine as an important contribution to regional peace and stability.

2.7 Egypt and Spain reiterate their commitment to the ongoing Euro-Arab dialogue particularly in the context of the Global Alliance for the implementation of the Two State solution and in preparation for the UN Peace Conference that will take place in New York in June.

3. Lebanon

3.1 The Participants are fully committed to helping de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and to achieving a permanent cessation of hostilities. Both Participants call on the parties to fully comply with their commitments under the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and urge the international community to support reconstruction efforts. They also call for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 without selectivity, and other relevant international resolutions to restore lasting security and stability in Lebanon and to ensure respect for Lebanese territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

3.2 Egypt acknowledges the Spanish commitment to stability in Lebanon and in the region through the uninterrupted participation of Spain in the United Nations Interim Force in the Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 2006. Both Participants recognize the need for the international community to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to deploy throughout Southern Lebanon.

3.3 The Participants welcome the election of the Lebanese President, H.E. Mr. Joseph Aoun, and the designation of H.E. Mr. Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister, which constitute necessary steps towards enabling the Lebanese State Institutions to fulfil their role and meet the aspirations of the Lebanese people.

4. Syria

4.1 The Participants reiterate the importance for Syria to undergo a peaceful، comprehensive and inclusive political transition in line with of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

4.2 The Participants commit to support the Syrian population, particularly those in need of humanitarian assistance, and to sustain international efforts to fight terrorism. Both countries reaffirmed the need to set the conditions for a voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees, as defined by UNHCR.

4.3 Egypt and Spain demanded that Syrian sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity be fully respected by all parties, condemned any violation of the International Law, and call on all parties to fulfil their obligations, including the full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

4.4 They emphasized the importance of preserving the gains in the fight against Daesh, which continues to be a serious threat to international peace and security. They also stressed that Syria should not offer a safe haven for terrorists or terrorist groups, and it should not pose any threats to its neighbouring countries or the region.

5. Libya

5.1 The participants welcome the commitments of 5+5 joint military commission towards reunification of Libyan military and security institutions, and underline the need for progress on the political and security tracks, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

5.2 The participants reaffirm the necessity of having a new unified national executive authority and holding the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, within the framework of a Libyan- led and Libyan- owned political process.

6. Africa and the Security of the Red Sea

6.1 Egypt and Spain reaffirm their commitment to ongoing cooperation on water and food security, emphasizing the critical importance of transboundary water cooperation in accordance with international law.

6.2 The Participants reiterate the importance of stability in Africa, namely, in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, two regions that are of strategic significance for both countries.

6.3 The Participants agree on the importance of maintaining the safety of international navigation in the Red Sea as a vital passage for global trade, in light of its direct impact on the Suez Canal and vital supply chains.

7. Sudan

7.1 Spain commends the Egyptian efforts to realize stability in Sudan. Both sides assert the necessity of respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and safeguarding its state institutions. They also affirm the importance of launching a comprehensive political process, led and owned by the Sudanese political and civilian forces, without foreign dictations, to achieve the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people.

7.2 Egypt and Spain urge the donor countries and organizations to fulfil their pledges at Geneva conference (June 2023) and Paris Conference (April 2024) with a view to supporting Sudan and the neighbouring countries receiving people fleeing the war. Both sides emphasized the necessity of burden and responsibility sharing to bridge the funding gap, which amounts to 70% of total pledges.