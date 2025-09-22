UN human rights experts* today expressed deep concern over the continued detention of political cartoonist Ashraf Omar and the sweeping misuse of counter-terrorism legislation in Egypt to silence artists and journalists and curtail freedom of expression.

“The case of Ashraf Omar illustrates a deeply worrying practice in Egypt of criminalising political expression, including in the form of art, under the guise of national security and counter-terrorism,” the experts said.

Arrested on 22 July 2024, and accused of joining a terrorist group, disseminating and publishing rumours and false news and information, and abuse of social media, Ashraf Omar remains in pre-trial detention, deprived of fair trial guarantees.

“Cartoonists, writers and journalists must be free to express critical views without fear of arrest or prosecution. Artistic expression is a cornerstone of cultural rights and an integral aspect of the right to freedom of expression. Silencing it undermines both individual freedoms and the cultural life of society as a whole,” the experts said.

Omar was reportedly interrogated on his artistic work as a cartoonist and his motivations for drawing satirical images critical of the authorities, and no evidence was presented to him or his lawyer of the alleged videos or online content forming the basis of the accusations.

“The detention of Ashraf Omar is arbitrary and unlawful. It violates Egypt’s obligations under international human rights law to protect freedom of opinion and expression, including artistic expression, cultural rights, liberty and security of person, and the right to a fair trial and due process,” the experts said.

“We urge the authorities to release him immediately and ensure that he benefits from all fair trial guarantees,” they said. “Egypt must bring its counter-terrorism legislation in full compliance with international standards and stop using pre-trial detention as a tool of repression.”

The experts are in contact with Egyptian authorities on this case.