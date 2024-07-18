Network (www.Network.ae) to support digital payment transformation in EGBANK’s ATM acquiring business; Agreement underscores Network’s commitment to innovation in payment solutions to cater to evolving needs of Egyptian market.

Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has extended its ongoing strategic partnership with EGBANK to transform the bank’s ATM acquiring service. This partnership is a significant milestone in enhancing the banking experience for EGBANK’s customers and enabling the bank’s digital transformation with innovative solutions.

The partnership will leverage Network’s expertise to enhance EGBANK’s competitiveness in the Egyptian market. It also strengthens Network’s existing partnership with EGBANK with the introduction of payment technology and innovative solutions for enhancing consumer trust and convenience.

Hossam El Sholkamy, Deputy CEO of EGBANK, said, “We are thrilled to enter a new phase of growth through the strategic partnership with Network International. Using Network’s expertise, we are shaping the market with new products and services that will facilitate our digital payment transformation, offering an elevated experience for our customers and emphasising our pivotal role in the Egyptian financial market.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa&Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, commented: “We are excited to extend our existing partnership with EGBANK to transform digital payments for their customers in the ATM acquiring side of the business. Implementing Network’s innovative solutions underlines the bank’s impact in the Egypt market by providing superior payment experiences. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead and achieving new heights of success by working together.”

Corporate Communications:

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600; Fax: 971-4-4358040

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

About EGBANK:

EGBANK is the fastest growing bank in Egypt. Over the past seven years it has grown significantly at all levels, by doubling its assets and profits, as well as its network of branches and number of customers. EGBANK is the Bank of Youth since it launched a special platform for youth called MINT, and its main mission is to develop the skills and capabilities of Egyptian youth.

EGBANK was established in 1981, in accordance with Investment Law 43/1974 and its amendments. Since its establishment, EGBANK has witnessed stable growth over the years, and has maintained a strong level of profitability and portfolio quality.

Since the beginning of 2015, EGBANK has followed a smart competitive strategy that relies on the process of self-expansion in the Egyptian market and aspires to several goals, the most important of which is sustainability and achieving a distinguished banking experience for customers characterized by continuous development and supporting the culture of entrepreneurship.

Over the past few years, the bank has witnessed a great growth as a result of adopting an ambitious strategy for expansion and development, making it one of the most important banks and financial institutions operating in Egypt.