Effort to control the prevalence of non-communicable diseases including the increasing prevalence diabetes and hypertension is being conducted in Anseba Region.

Mr. Michael Teklay, head of non-communicable diseases control at the Ministry of Health branch in the region, said that with proper follow-up the diseases that cause disabilities and death could be put under control.

Noting that main causes of the diseases are associated with smoking, alcohol and environmental pollution and others, Mr. Michael said that these diseases have grave impact on the economic and social condition of individuals, society and country. He also called for behavioral change and frequenting sports activities and with a view to stay healthy as well as frequenting visit to health facilities to known one’s health condition.

In related news, popular campaign in collaboration with the public and Government employees has been conducted in Adi-Quala sub-zone to control the prevalence of malaria.

The popular campaign included clearing dump areas and wastes that susceptible for breeding malaria mosquitos.