The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to regional integration, cultural preservation, and gender inclusion with the successful conclusion of the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC 2025). The grand closing ceremony, held at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 8, 2025, marked a histo-ric moment in ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary Celebrations, highlighting the power of sports in strengthening solidarity among Member States. The conclusion of TOLAC 2025 on March 8, In-ternational Women’s Day, further underscored ECOWAS’ commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in sports.

Representing H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Chair-man of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended ECOWAS for its lea-dership in using sports as a tool for unity and development. He praised Senegal for emerging as the overall team champion, with Nigeria securing second place and Benin finishing third. He em-phasized that traditional wrestling is not just a sport but a fundamental aspect of African heri-tage, symbolizing resilience and discipline. “ ~Over the past days, we have witnessed not just fierce but healthy competition. More importantly, we have seen a true demonstration of skill, strength, and the rich cultural heritage that binds us as a region,” he stated.~ He further reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to supporting ECOWAS’ mission of fostering peace and development through sports.

A defining moment of TOLAC 2025 was the historic inclusion of female wrestlers in the competi-tion for the first time, underscoring ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to gender equality and social progress. This initiative aligns with ECOWAS’ broader vision of ensuring equal opportuni-ties in sports and beyond. The tournament’s conclusion on International Women’s Day rein-forced the significance of this achievement, demonstrating that tradition and inclusivity can thrive together under ECOWAS’ leadership.

Delivering the closing address on behalf of H.E. Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Ambassador Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, highlighted the transformative role of ECOWAS in promoting traditional sports. He underscored that wrestling is not just a competitive discip-line but a unifying force that reinforces ECOWAS’ core values of regional cooperation, cultural

exchange, and social cohesion .“ ~Over the past days, we have witnessed not just fierce but healthy competition. More importantly, we have seen a true demonstration of skill, strength, and the rich cultural heritage that binds us as a region,” he stated.* His remarks reaffirmed ECOWAS’ ambition to elevate African wrestling to international recognition, solidifying its place in global sports development.

The competition delivered thrilling performances, with Senegal crowned the overall team cham-pion, followed by Nigeria, Benin, and Guinea. In the women’s categories, Ebipatei Lienbofa (Ni-geria) and Ebi Bigos (Nigeria) secured victory in the 66KG and 76KG weight classes, respectively. In the men’s divisions, Siny Sembene (Senegal), Gora Niang (Senegal), and Ngagne Sene (Sene-gal) triumphed in the 86KG, 100KG, and 120KG categories. These exceptional performances showcased the immense talent within the ECOWAS region, reinforcing the organization’s role in nurturing athletic excellence.

Beyond competition, TOLAC 2025 served as a powerful diplomatic platform, fostering dialogue, regional cooperation, and peacebuilding. The tournament provided an opportunity for athletes, officials, and stakeholders to engage in discussions on the role of sports in economic develop-ment, youth empowerment, and cultural diplomacy. H.E. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, emphasized the economic potential of traditional wrestling and called for greater investment from governments and the private sector to ensure that athle-tes and sports professionals can build sustainable careers while preserving Africa’s rich sporting heritage.

As ECOWAS celebrates its golden jubilee, the success of TOLAC 2025 stands as a testament to the organization’s enduring vision for a united, prosperous, and inclusive West Africa. H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, has reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to supporting traditional sports as a tool for regional integration and social development. This tour-nament sets a benchmark for future editions, ensuring that sports remain at the heart of ECO-WAS’ integration agenda. With a renewed commitment to the advancement of African wrestling, ECOWAS will continue to champion regional solidarity, promote cultural heritage, and inspire generations to come.