Arriving in February 2021 to head one of the world's most exposed missions, Bintou Keita took the reins of MONUSCO amidst seemingly endless offensives, repeated armed violence, apparent impotence, and growing pressure on peacekeeping personnel and resources. This period was marked by a threefold emergency: protecting civilians, stabilizing the conflict zone, and then preparing the mission for a gradual withdrawal, in accordance with the wishes of the Congolese government and under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council.

A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience in peace operations, conflict, human rights, and development, she had previously served as Assistant Secretary-General for Africa and Deputy Envoy for the joint AU-UN mission in Darfur. (United Nations)

A swift response to the Nyiragongo eruption: life first

Just days after her appointment, the city of Goma was struck by the sudden eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano. Faced with this emergency, Ms. Keita ordered the relocation of more than 3,000 UN staff and their families, mobilized MONUSCO's engineering teams to clear roads, helped restore the water supply, and supported volcanological monitoring, stating that " saving lives was the only priority ." This " on-the-ground " approach gave the Mission a humanitarian engineering dimension that went beyond mere peacekeeping.

Facing the M23 offensives: presence, evacuation, negotiations

When the M23 rebel group relaunched its offensive in North Kivu and then claimed to have captured Goma and other towns, Bintou Keita spent several days on the ground, alongside civilian, military, and police teams. She accompanied delicate evacuations—notably via the Rwandan border—of UN personnel, and took responsibility for decisions that were heavily criticized but made within the framework of the mandate to protect civilians.

In June 2025, she received the M23 in Goma, in a rare move towards dialogue with the rebels. She stated at the time that the latter " expressed its willingness to find a peaceful solution ".

Alert regarding anti-MONUSCO demonstrations, hate speech and human tragedy

In eastern DRC, MONUSCO faces increasing ridicule, hostile and sometimes violent demonstrations, and strong public distrust. In July 2022, protests erupted in Goma, Beni, and Butembo. UN bases were attacked, signs looted, and UN personnel murdered. Ms. Keita strongly condemned this violence and reiterated that " attacking peacekeepers is attacking the protection of civilians ." She highlighted the proliferation of misogynistic rhetoric, disinformation, and tribal stigmatization, which further deteriorate the security situation.

Transition, gradual withdrawal and local sovereignty

Under her leadership, a joint transition plan was signed in September 2021 between the DRC and the United Nations, establishing a framework for an orderly withdrawal. Tanganyika province was the first to withdraw, followed by South Kivu, where the MONUSCO office was scheduled to close in June 2024, with a transfer of equipment estimated at $10 million. Ms. Keita emphasized: " The departure of MONUSCO does not mean the departure of the UN ." This statement embodies her approach: maintaining support even after the withdrawal of military personnel.

Priority to women, children, and integrated protection

The diplomat has made women's participation, child protection, and the prevention of electoral violence a central theme. She is leveraging UN programs to strengthen local capacities, encourage inclusion, and support children associated with armed groups. She asserts that peace cannot be built without justice, without the dignity of the most vulnerable, and without women's voices. Through this approach, she is giving MONUSCO a more humane and proactive dimension.

A lesson in leadership in adversity

In addition to the challenges inherent in her mandate—combat, natural disasters, and gradual withdrawal—Ms. Keita has demonstrated that peacekeeping is not limited to armored vehicles and soldiers. Her vision includes civil engineering, diplomacy, listening to communities, fieldwork, and the mobilization of all actors: military, humanitarian, governmental, and community-based.

His message remains simple and powerful: one can leave behind the imprint of a mission, while remaining deeply connected to a country, its youth, and the dignity of its people.