H.E. Zelma NOBRE FASSINOU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, presided on 13 November 2025 in Saint-Louis over the enrolment ceremony and the signing of agreements between the Senegalese Agency for Universal Health Coverage (SEN-CSU), Public Health Establishments (EPS), the Health District, and the Local Council for Artisanal Fisheries (CLPA). This ceremony marks an important milestone in the implementation of Universal Health Coverage in the Saint-Louis region.

On this occasion, political and administrative authorities welcomed the initiative, which demonstrates ECOWAS’ concrete commitment to the implementation of the Accra Declaration adopted in 2022 by Member States on Universal Health Coverage. The Declaration reaffirms their collective determination to guarantee every citizen of the Community access to essential, quality healthcare without financial barriers. According to the Governor, the Prefect and the Mayor, who made a point of being present at the ceremony, this Declaration is not merely a political commitment: it is a moral, social, and human obligation, recalling that health is both a fundamental right and a key factor in stability, productivity, and social cohesion.

The support provided by the ECOWAS Permanent Representation to communication and to national efforts aimed at strengthening health governance, digitalization of information systems, financial protection, and community mobilization for SEN-CSU in the Saint-Louis region is fully aligned with Vision 2050, which places citizen well-being and human capital development at the heart of its social and educational framework. This support has enabled the agency to progressively integrate informal-sector workers into a sustainable health-insurance mechanism, strengthen territorial cohesion, and promote strong local partnerships among institutions, professional communities, and health facilities.

Through this initiative, ECOWAS demonstrates its commitment by translating decisions into tangible results on the ground, where real change occurs for families, workers, and communities.