ECOWAS strengthens mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution capacities of its senior officials at the Clingendael Institute of international relations in the Netherlands.

From 27 to 31 October 2025, in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands, senior officials, Special Representatives, Resident and Permanent Representatives, Members of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at ambassadorial level, as well as Members of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, participated in an advanced capacity-building programme on negotiation, mediation, and conflict resolution. The training formed part of the 10th Edition of the Clingendael Academy Programme on Peace Negotiations and was organised by the Netherlands Institute of International Relations “Clingendael”, with financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants strengthened their practical understanding of the principles and processes of negotiation and mediation, including the qualities of effective negotiators and mediators, the strategic application of mediation support, and approaches for building consensus among parties with diverse interests, values and beliefs. The training further provided insights into the distinctions between negotiation and mediation, the objectives and phases of mediation, and the contribution of mediation to sustainable peace outcomes.

The sessions also offered an opportunity to reflect on ECOWAS’ mediation engagements from a comparative perspective, highlighting achievements, challenges and lessons learnt to inform future interventions. Scenario-building exercises and group simulations enabled participants to analyse key conflict drivers, assess uncertainties, and develop scenario matrices to support informed planning and response strategies in mediation processes.

ECOWAS and the Clingendael Academy have collaborated since 2015 to strengthen the Commission’s regional conflict prevention and resolution capacities. Training approximately 750 diplomats and 2,500 professionals annually, the Clingendael Academy is recognised as one of the world’s leading independent diplomatic training institutions. By preparing practitioners to operate effectively in complex and politically sensitive international environments, it equips diplomats, mediators, peacebuilding practitioners, humanitarian personnel, civil society actors and government officials with the skills required to deliver impactful and sustainable peace efforts across the region and beyond.