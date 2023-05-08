The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E Louis Blaise Aka-Brou visited the administrative region of Kindia from 2 to 3 May 2023 as part of the implementation of his outreach programme with local authorities in the interior of the country.

During his mission, the ECOWAS Resident Representative met with the Governor of the administrative region of Kindia, General Ibrahima Kalil Conde, and the two personalities exchanged views on the socio-political situation, especially ECOWAS support to the ongoing transition process.

It was an opportunity for the Resident Representative to share with the administrative authorities of the region the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the visibility activities of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in the Republic of Guinea.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative ended his mission with a visit and discussions with the officials of the University of Kindia with a view to organising a sensitisation workshop on the ECOWAS Vision 2050 on the theme: “ECOWAS of the People, Peace and Prosperity for All; a factor for regional integration” as a prelude to the celebration of ECOWAS Day scheduled for 28 May 2023.