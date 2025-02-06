Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, received on 3 February 2025 in Accra a delegation from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana.
This meeting is part of the commitments made by ECOWAS and IOM to implement a project to support ECOWAS Member States to protect victims of human trafficking. The main objective is to strengthen the capacities of national entities with a view to improving the reception, care and reintegration of victims.
At the end of the discussions, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana toured the victims’ reception facilities to assess their condition, identify existing challenges and list priority needs before launching the project’s activities.
Implemented in 12 ECOWAS Member States, this project will strengthen Ghana's national systems for the reception, care and comprehensive protection of victims of human trafficking in Ghana.