The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) inaugurated its Professional Immersion Programme for Young Graduates in ECOWAS Institutions, at the ECOWAS Commission Building in Asokoro, Abuja. This innovative two-day event, taking place on February 14th and 15th, is specifically designed to integrate and familiarize young professionals with the ECOWAS Integration Agenda and its extensive range of developmental initiatives.

The programme aims to deepen the understanding of the ECOWAS Integration Agenda among the youth, enhancing their professional development and encouraging them to actively participate in shaping the future of West Africa.

In her welcoming remarks, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, emphasized the pivotal role of the youth in nation-building and the significance of investing in their development. “Today marks a significant milestone as we gather to embark on a new journey with talented individuals joining our esteemed community. This ceremony not only symbolizes a beginning but also signifies the continuation of ECOWAS’s commitment to promoting human development in the region,” said Prof. Sarr. She highlighted the selection of 110 outstanding young professionals from member states, reinforcing ECOWAS’s dedication to human development and regional integration.

Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner for Internal Services, ECOWAS Commission, commended the selected participants, emphasising the program’s significance in improving their grasp of the ECOWAS Integration Agenda and advancing their professional growth. He urged the grads to approach the opportunity with excitement, curiosity, and a willingness to learn and contribute. Prof. Darma emphasised the necessity of moving outside of one’s comfort zone for growth, seeking feedback for continual improvement, and making use of the support system given by mentors and coworkers. “Your resilience, adaptability, and willingness to embrace change will be key to your success in this programme and beyond, congratulations once again on being selected for this immersion programme.”

Participants will engage in sessions covering critical areas such as human development, early warning, external relations, strategic planning, Agriculture, Customs, Free-movement, Trade, Multilateral surveillance, Industry, Private sector, Environment, etc., led by ECOWAS experts. On the second day, the focus will shift to ECOWAS’s operations in infrastructure, energy, digitalization, education, humanitarian affairs, internal services, peace, and security, offering participants a comprehensive insight into the organization’s efforts towards peace and development.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals, reinforcing its dedication to regional integration, peace, and development. The Immersion Programme not only represents ECOWAS’s investment in youth and professional development but also serves as a call to action for young graduates to actively engage in the region’s future.