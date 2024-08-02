The West Africa Monetary Agency (WAMA) recently convened in Dakar, Senegal, from 26-29 July 2024, for the Forty-Fifth Joint Ordinary Meeting of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee and Operations and Administration Committee. This esteemed gathering was promptly followed by a distinguished meeting of Central Bank Governors from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region, who assembled to deliberate and adopt recommendations from the Technical Committee.

During the meeting, the Governors underscored the paramount importance of Central Banks in the ECOWAS region exerting their utmost efforts to ensure the attainment of the stringent criteria for the Eco currency. They reiterated the crucial need for collaboration and harmonization among ECOWAS institutions working on convergence and microeconomic matters to achieve the timeline in the roadmap for the implementation of the Eco.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Massandje TOURE-LITSE, representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, extended His Excellency’s warm regards and stressed the ECOWAS Commission’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with other Community institutions in realizing the regional integration agenda. She emphasized the significance of the WAMA’s Mid-Term Statutory meeting in advancing the attainment of the Eco currency, a pivotal milestone in the region’s economic integration.

The meeting served as a testament to the ECOWAS region’s unwavering commitment to achieving economic integration and monetary convergence. The Governors’ resolve to deploy their best efforts to meet the criteria for the establishment of the Eco currency demonstrates their dedication to this noble cause, which promises to usher in a new era of economic prosperity and cooperation in the region.