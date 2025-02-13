The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan, paid a courtesy visit to the ECOWAS Representative to Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, on Tuesday, February 12, 2025. The meeting focused on fostering collaboration between GBC and ECOWAS to enhance the organization’s visibility as it marks its 50th anniversary and plans for future activities.

During the discussions, Ambassador Gana emphasized the importance of supporting regional and national media networks in raising awareness and sensitizing citizens on ECOWAS activities. He highlighted the critical role that media partnerships play in strengthening public engagement and fostering a sense of regional identity among ECOWAS member states.

Professor Amin Alhassan acknowledged past challenges that have hindered effective publicity efforts and expressed GBC’s commitment to addressing them. He assured Ambassador Gana of the Corporation’s readiness to work closely with the ECOWAS Representation in Ghana to boost the organization’s image. This collaboration aligns with the broader vision of ‘ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All.’

The courtesy visit reaffirmed the mutual commitment of both institutions to strengthening public information dissemination and reinforcing regional integration efforts through enhanced media coverage. As ECOWAS celebrates its golden jubilee, the partnership between GBC and ECOWAS will play a pivotal role in promoting the organization’s objectives across Ghana and beyond.