The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received in audience H.E. Alfredo Miranda, Ambassador of Mexico, followed by Honourable Minister Jack Chambers, Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform, and Digitalization, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

The meetings form part of the Commission President’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, deepening bilateral relations, and enhancing partnerships with international stakeholders.

During discussions with Ambassador Miranda, who is at the end of his mandate, both parties explored avenues for increased collaboration between ECOWAS and Mexico, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, trade, and shared global priorities. The engagement underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships that support regional development and integration.

During the meeting, discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in public sector reform, infrastructure development, and digital transformation between ECOWAS Member States, Ireland, and the European Union. The dialogue highlighted Ireland’s experience in governance innovation and the potential for knowledge exchange to support ECOWAS Member States in enhancing institutional efficiency and service delivery.

Dr. Touray reiterated the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to promoting regional integration, peace, and security, while strengthening collaboration with both Member States and international partners. He emphasized the strategic importance of sustained diplomatic engagement in addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for development across West Africa.

The ECOWAS Commission continues to engage with key global partners to advance its mandate of economic integration, stability, and prosperity for the region.