The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, received members of the Economic Affairs Standing Committee (EASC) of ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), led by its Chairman and High Commissioner of The Gambia to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, H.E. Mohamadou Musa NJIE, during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on 31 October 2024.

The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce the EASC members and its initiatives to the President of the Commission and to seek the Commission’s support for its activities. In attendance at the meeting were the ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE representatives of EASC and staff members of the ECOWAS Commission.

The PRC established the Economic Affairs Standing Committee to serve as an advisory body for providing effective mechanism for advising, monitoring and identifying any obstacles or challenges that may hinder the implementation of policies, decisions and agreements adopted by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and the Authority of Heads of State and Government. The Committee is also responsible for offering guidance on potential pathways for progress of the Community.