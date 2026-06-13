The ECOWAS Permanent Delegation in Côte d’Ivoire organized, on June 8 and 9, 2026, in Grand-Bassam, a series of commemorative activities marking the 51st anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the theme of peace, regional integration, and civic engagement.

The activities began on June 8 with a workshop to promote the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Early Warning and Response System as tools for peace and prosperity in the Community. The meeting brought together queen mothers, leaders of women’s organizations, civil society representatives, institutional partners, the media, and community stakeholders.

Chaired by Ms. Fathmah Mahan, Acting Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire, and Mr. Minourou Sylla, representing Her Excellency Ms. Sandra Folquet, Ambassador and Director of the ECOWAS National Office in Côte d’Ivoire, the meeting helped raise participants’ awareness of ECOWAS’s Vision 2050, which aims to build an “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All.”

The proceedings were enriched by presentations led by Mr. Daniel Bodo Lago, former Legal Director of ECOWAS, and Mr. Yves Konan, Program Officer and ECOWAS Focal Point at WANEP, a strategic partner of the Organization in the areas of early warning, conflict prevention, and human security. Their presentations gave the participants a better understanding of the Vision 2050 framework, the institutional architecture of ECOWAS, and the regional mechanisms established to promote peace, stability, and regional integration. Discussions also focused on the security challenges facing West Africa and the essential role of communities, particularly women, in early warning and conflict prevention mechanisms. At the conclusion of the discussions, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the ideals of ECOWAS and to actively contributing to the building of a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous region.

The official celebration of ECOWAS’s 51st anniversary continued on June 9, 2026, in the presence of numerous government officials, traditional leaders, community representatives, and diplomats, including Ms. Sandra Folquet, representing Her Excellency Ms. Nialé Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Abroad; Mr. Minourou Sylla, representing the Deputy Minister for African Integration; Ms. Fathmah Mahan, Acting Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire; Mr. Sidibé Mamadou, representing the Mayor of Grand-Bassam; as well as representatives from the National Coordination Center for the Response Mechanism, civil society, and the media.

In her remarks, Ms. Fathmah Mahan noted that since its creation on May 28, 1975, ECOWAS has worked tirelessly to promote regional integration, the free movement of people and goods, peace, security, and the socio-economic development of the peoples of West Africa.

Participants commended the Organization’s many achievements over the past fifty-one years, particularly in the areas of conflict prevention and management, regional trade facilitation, infrastructure development, education, health, the empowerment of women and youth, as well as the strengthening of democracy and governance.

The screening of a message from His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, served to reaffirm the Organization’s commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Community that is more attuned to the aspirations of its citizens.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the tribute paid to Mr. Sondo Hamidou for his twenty-one years of service at the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Côte d’Ivoire. His professionalism, loyalty, and dedication were unanimously praised by all participants.

Through these commemorative activities, the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Côte d’Ivoire reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the bond between the Organization and the people, while fostering a better understanding of Community policies, programs, and mechanisms. The various sessions highlighted the achievements of regional integration, the challenges that the West African region continues to face, and the essential role of citizens in preserving peace, security, and social cohesion.

The celebration of ECOWAS’s 51st anniversary thus provided a unique opportunity to reflect on the progress made since the Organization’s founding on May 28, 1975, while renewing the collective commitment to a more integrated, peaceful, resilient, and prosperous West Africa.