The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission welcomed a delegation from the Council of the EU-Africa Working Party (COAFR) as an important step towards enhancing West African regional stability and integration. This meeting is an important step towards strengthening the long-standing collaboration between ECOWAS and the European Union, with a focus on shared regional goals of peace, security, and sustainable development.

H.E. Ms. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, presided over the session and emphasised the strategic significance of collaboration between the European Union and ECOWAS. “Today’s gathering is a testament to our joint commitment towards fostering a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa. Our collaboration with the European Union lays a solid groundwork for achieving these goals, reflecting our mutual dedication to the principles of sustainable development and regional cohesion,” she remarked.

The Council of the EU-Africa Working Party (COAFR) Chair, H.E. Yamina GUEFRI, echoed the sentiments of unity and cooperation by expressing gratitude for the cordial reception and the in-depth discussions that had been organised. “We are honoured to be part of this dialogue, which not only reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the EU-ECOWAS partnership but also provides a platform for discussing key regional issues and the outcomes of the recent ECOWAS summit. Our focus is on enhancing cooperation, sharing insights, and working together towards the common objectives of democracy, good governance, and economic development in West Africa,” she stated.

The discussions underscored a collective call to action for member states and international partners to intensify efforts in promoting democracy, governance, accountability, and transparency, which are vital for the region’s path to prosperity. The meeting also highlighted the progress and ongoing initiatives following the Extraordinary Summit, particularly in addressing security and humanitarian challenges in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger.

The renewed collaboration between the COAFR and the ECOWAS Commission represents a strengthened dedication to a partnership that serves as a fundamental pillar for promoting security, peace, and regional integration in West Africa.