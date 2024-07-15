EcoFlow (www.EcoFlow.com/za) is pleased to announce its Annual Winter Sale, running from 15th July to 19th August. This year's sale features exclusive promotions on top-tier products, specially curated for those looking to prepare for energy interruption and the rising energy cost for a warm and load-shedding-free winter season.

The sale includes a wide array of products ranging from the best-selling portable power stations to the newly launched Alternator Charger. These deals include but are not limited to –

DELTA 2 + 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panels (https://apo-opa.co/4cVKTjY)

This dynamic duo, priced at R19,999 with a 32% discount, is perfect for providing whole-home backup power during winter load-shedding. The DELTA 2’s powerful capacity combined with the efficiency of the 220W bifacial solar panels makes for an unbeatable combination.

RIVER 2 Max + 160W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel (https://apo-opa.co/3S6JChX)

For those seeking more versatile power solutions, this combo offers reliable performance and on-the-go power convenience. The RIVER 2 Max weighs only 6.1kg and is an ideal energy partner for users who fancy a winter outdoor escapade. The 160W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel ensures the RIVER 2 Max stays powered up and ready, wherever you are. This combo is available at R8,999 with a 40% discount during the winter sale.

DELTA 2 Max + 800W Alternator Charger (https://apo-opa.co/3S5kgBf)

The newly launched 800W Alternator Charger is a 3-in-1 charger, jump starter and battery maintainer. With demand for accessible energy and off-grid comfort across the RV, overlanding and van life communities, there is a need for unrestricted access to electricity that isn't dependent on fixed power locations or gas generators. The charger offers an exceptionally convenient and effective solution. During the winter sale, consumers can purchase the DELTA 2 Max along with the 800W Alternator Charger and receive an additional 220W solar panel at no extra cost.

EcoFlow is committed to delivering simple, flexible and reliable eco-friendly energy solutions. In face of rising energy costs and increased energy needs during winter, the seasonal sale provides a wonderful opportunity for people to integrate solar energy systems into their daily energy consumption routine.

The EcoFlow Annual Winter Sale kicks off on 15th July and runs until 19th August. Visit the EcoFlow South Africa website store (https://apo-opa.co/4cWYR5a) for more unbeatable savings and product details. For more information, please visit: https://za.EcoFlow.com/

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.EcoFlow.com/au