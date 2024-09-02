Ecobank Uganda Limited (www.EcoBank.com) has formed a strategic partnership with Ria Money Transfer, a renowned global leader in cross-border remittance services. This partnership will significantly improve remittance options across Uganda, allowing customers to receive funds directly into their Ecobank accounts. Both account holders and non-account holders will also have the option to collect cash transfers promptly at any Ecobank branch or through the bank’s wide sub-agent network across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, emphasized its importance for Ugandans at home and those in the diaspora, particularly in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. She noted that this collaboration makes it easier for Ugandans abroad to send money to their loved ones in Uganda. “There is a growing need to provide seamless financial solutions to Africans in the diaspora. We are excited to collaborate with Ria Money Transfer to enhance the security and efficiency of remittance services for all Ugandans,” Ms. Muliisa said. She also highlighted how this partnership aligns with Ecobank’s mission to offer unmatched convenience in global funds transfer services and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for the Ugandan diaspora.

Mr. El Hadj Malick Seck, Managing Director of Ria Money Transfer – Africa, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that this collaboration is a valuable addition to Ria’s network, which spans over 580,000 physical locations in almost 200 countries. He noted the importance of East Africa, particularly Uganda, in Ria’s operations and emphasized how this partnership would provide even greater convenience to Ugandans sending money to their families back home.

Ecobank Uganda Limited

Plot 8A, Kafu Road, P. O. Box 7368, Kampala, Uganda

Tel. +254 312354100

Website: www.EcoBank.com

For more details, please contact

Sarah Komugisha

Brand and Communications Manager

Ecobank Uganda Limited-

Contact: +256757080023/+25678230736

Email: skomugisha@ecobank.com

Maria Adriana Colella

Global Comms&PR Manager, Ria Money Transfer

Email: comms@riamoneytransfer.com

About Ecobank Uganda Limited:

Ecobank Uganda is a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of Ecobank Group headquartered in Lomé, Togo. Ecobank Group operates in 33 countries in Africa in addition to local representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Johannesburg, South Africa. Ecobank Group also has a banking license in France and international offices in Beijing, China; London, UK; and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Ecobank began its operations in Uganda in 2019 and has 10 branches located in Kampala, Entebbe, Mbarara&Jinja and two service centres in Kireka and Nakasero. As part of its digital strategy, the Bank has 27 ATMs across the country with over 170 personnel and over 400 Xpress Point (agency banking points) serving customers through its Consumer, Commercial and banking, SME and treasury business divisions.

Ecobank Uganda is supervised and regulated by Bank of Uganda (BOU). All its customer deposits are protected by the Deposit Protection Fund of Uganda.

About Ria Money Transfer:

Ria Money Transfer (https://apo-opa.co/3TBaW99), a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services, including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross-border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion (https://apo-opa.co/3AOCQrD) real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.