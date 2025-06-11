Gil Holzman, President and CEO of independent oil and gas exploration company Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town. As an independent with strategic assets in Namibia and South Africa, Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas’ Holzman is well-positioned to shape discussions around the opportunities within the African oil and gas sector.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas is accelerating exploration across several key assets in the Orange Basin, one of the world’s most promising exploration frontiers located offshore South Africa and Namibia. In June 2025, the company secured the exploration right and transfer of 75% interest in Block 1. The milestone follows an announcement made in May 2025 that the company acquired 2D and 3D seismic data for Block 1 offshore South Africa to support a future drilling campaign.

The block - where wells drilled in the 1980s indicated high-quality, commercial-scale oil and gas deposits - became part of Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas’ portfolio in June 2024 through the acquisition of a 75% working interest from Orange Basin Oil and Gas. According to Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas, the acquisition of the block is a testament to the firm’s commitment to unlock the vast hydrocarbon potential of the Orange Basin to drive a just and inclusive energy transition for the region. Meanwhile, Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas is also planning an intensive drilling program in South Africa’s Block 3B/4B, having raised CAD$11.5 million via a farm out deal in the block in January 2025. Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas holds a 5.25% carried interest in the block.

In Namibia, Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas continues to advance exploration activities across four Petroleum Exploration Licenses - PEL 97, 98, 99 and 100 - while actively seeking farm-out partners to increase funding and technical expertise. The company holds operatorship and an 85% interest in each PEL, which represent a combined total area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. As a frontier basin, Walvis holds immense opportunities for play-opening discoveries. Holzman’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 provides a strategic opportunity to engage potential investors and collaborators to fast-track these developments.

“Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas is bullish about unlocking one of the world’s most prolific basins, the Orange Basin. The company’s commitment, investments and technical capabilities are vital to securing energy independence for South Africa, Namibia and the broader southern African region on the back of oil and gas exploitation,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW: Invest in African Energies, Holzman will participate in high-level discussions and showcase Eco Atlantic’s project pipeline, reaffirming the company’s commitment to Africa’s energy future. Holzman will join leading stakeholders to discuss how African oil and gas reserves - estimated at 125 billion barrels of oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas - can serve as critical enablers of energy access, industrialization and economic transformation across the continent. With over 600 million Africans lacking electricity and 900 million without access to clean cooking, hydrocarbons are vital for bridging the continent’s energy gap.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

